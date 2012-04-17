FTP Holds Golf Tourney in Virginia

The Feed the Hungry, Inc. 12th Annual Golf Tournament was held on July 14 at the Prince William Golf Course located in Nokesville, Virginia. Ninety-five avid golfers braved the sweltering heat to indulge in their passion for their favorite game while contributing to a worthy cause. Also, several generous sponsors and friends have donated funds and goods to support this annual FtH fundraising event.

All proceeds of the tournament will go towards the rehabilitation of the victims of Typhoon Sendong that devastated the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan in Northern Mindanao in December 2011. The tournament was coordinated by a Committee, chaired by Estela “Ethel” Sanidad, and composed of Tess Alarcon, Pablito Alarcon, Lottie Buhain, Vangie Ganuelas, Dennis Ocampo, Lori Ocampo, Mario Sanidad, Pepito Solis, Percy Solis and Solita Wakefield.

In addition, a number of volunteers, namely, Willie Buhain, Manny Mendoza, Tony Nadora, Mikayla Park, Roslyn Sanchez, Maritel Sanidad, Manny Santiago, Lyta Sese, Nina Tamayo, and Bobby Tamayo shared their time and energy for the success of the tournament.

The tournament opened with a ceremonial tee-off by General Delfin Lorenzana. After the game, everyone enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch, with lechon, catered by North Star Café & Grills, of Maryland.

The event ended with the awarding of trophies to the winners: Cecile Rasul Ladies’ Champion and Erma Casem Ladies’ Runner-up; Chris Ward Men Flight A Champion, and Caesar Caligtan Men Flight A Runner-Up; Gene Lee Men Flight B Champion, and Art Santos Men Flight B Runner-Up.

Mike Jumilla and Caesar Caligtan won the trophies for Closest-to-the-Pin, and Longest Drive, respectively.