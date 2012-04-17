Embassy’s Consular Staff Serves Oldest FilAm

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Philippine embassy's consular section has served the oldest Filipino American who walked in on July 27, 2012 to secure a special power of attorney.

The person is Alberto C. Bacani, 101 years old, who walked into the Consular Section lobby to have his Special Power of Attorney and Affidavit of Appearance notarized for his pension claims in the Philippines.

Accompanied by his nephew, Mr. Alberto C. Bacani appeared strong and healthy, other than the fact that he walked with a cane and was legally blind in one eye.

In 1976, when Mr. Bacani turned 65 and could no longer get a job after having worked as a teacher and registrar at the University of the East in the Philippines, he came to the United States with the hope that he could still be productive in the land of opportunity that the U.S. was known for back home. And work he did, for the next 34 years, retiring at the age of 98 from his last job at the Biological and Economic Analysis Division of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Crystal City, Virginia.

Mr. Bacani related with pride how the hall in the Division's library was named after him – the Bacani Reading Room – in honor of his efforts to organize the library in less than a week, where previously there was none, as well as in recognition of his ability to finish tasks assigned to him before they were due.

Mr. Bacani is also the first Filipino veteran to receive the lump-sum payment of US$15,000 under the Filipino Veterans Equity Compensation Fund, in recognition of military service rendered in World War II.

Mr. Bacani is currently writing his life story with his wife of 75 years, and they hope to finish their book by November this year. The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in May 2012.

Mr. Bacani is an uncle of retired Catholic Bishop Teodoro Bacani, one of Philippines' most popular Roman Catholic bishops, and is related to Philippine Vice President Jejomar Binay by affinity.

The last time Mr. Bacani visited the Embassy was 5 years ago.