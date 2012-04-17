Cuisia renews plea for FilAms to support the SAVE Act

WASHINGTON D.C. – Philippine Ambassador Jose L. Cuisia, Jr. has renewed his appeal to Filipino Americans to lobby for the passage of the Save our Industries Act (SAVE Act) which he said is now on the "radar screen" of Congress.

He said both houses of Congress is expected to vote on a trade package that will include the SAVE act during the "lame duck" session of Congress after the November elections.

"Now is the crucial time to boost our campaign for the SAVE Act," Cuisia said in a letter to the community online," he said, adding that "if passed by the US Congress, this job creating, innovative piece of legislation will invigorate trade between the Philippine apparel industry and the US textile industry."

Built on strong and historical ties, the SAVE Act would represent the first significant Philippine-US bilateral trade enhancement and cooperation initiative since 1974. It is a win-win legislation worthy of the support of the Filipino-American community that want to come to the aid of both its native and adoptive countries.

He said members of Congress are more likely to act on a piece of legislation if they are being asked by their constituents to do so.

"The FilAm community is at the core of what would be a breakthrough in renewed trade partnership between their two countries. As the end game is imminent, Filipino-Americans need to demonstrate their advocacy toward SAVE Act. You could send you petition letters to your Senators and Congressmen through www.saveourindustriesact.org or take the opportunity to personally meet your legislators, especially when Congress is on recess from August 6 to September 7 when they will be in your respective districts," he said.

"Kailangan po nating magka-isa upang lubos na maitaguyod ang SAVE Act para sa mas mayabong na kalakalan at mas makabuluhang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Amerika."